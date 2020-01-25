It is shaping up to be a busy next couple of months for Katie Lee Gifford, as both of her kids will have weddings coming up — which means a shopping day for a dress is in the near future.

The former Today host, 66, recently attended the Movieguide Awards Gala and spoke up her daughter Cassidy, 26, who will soon be tying the knot. “Next month I’m going out, we’re going out to shoot something here. I’ll be back in two weeks and we’ve got the date to go,” the TV personality told Closer Weekly and other reporters about buying a wedding dress with her youngest child.

“You know, she’s a size zero, a perfect zero, it’s not gonna take six months to make her dress!” Kathie Lee continued. “She’s getting married in June so we’re sort of up against it but no. We just want to go through the experience of sipping champagne while she tries on wedding dresses. Knowing her she’s already got it in the closet right now.”

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

The actress’ only son Cody, 29, will also be walking down the aisle on 2020. “Let’s just put it this way, I’m writing an awful lot of checks for my daughter! Thank goodness I don’t have to pay for Cody’s too!” Kathie Lee joked. Kathie Lee shares both of her kids with her late husband Frank Gifford.

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Gift That I Can Give author has been seeing a lot of changes occur in her life. After leaving her Today gig in New York City, she decided to pack up and move to Nashville — and it’s been quite the 180. “First of all, there is a different culture — completely different culture down there, and it’s a culture of kindness in Nashville,” Kathie Lee said during a November 2019 episode on the popular NBC daytime news show. “And they are authentically kind. There are some mean ones, I guess, but I don’t hang out with them. They are joyful, they have so much fun. Music everywhere. There are barbecues. Everything is Americana, like when I was growing up.”

“I wake up, and there are church bells ringing all around me and birds,” she continued. “When a siren comes by, rarely, it’s not because someone was murdered, it’s because somebody needs help. It’s all different every day. I didn’t realize it’s seven months since I was here.”