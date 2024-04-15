Geena Davis Makes Rare Comment About Learning From Her 3 Kids

Geena Davis is always taking inspiration from her three kids, Alizeh, Kaiis and Kian. The Thelma & Louise actress revealed that her children frequently help her out when it comes to technology.

“I learn so much from them,” Geena, 68, told People at CinemaCon 2024. “Tragically, I’m technology dependent on my kids. They’re generous with their time and really interested in social issues.”

The Beetlejuice actress shares her children with ex-husband Reza Jarrahy, whom she was married to from 2001 to 2021. Geena revealed that her kids are interested in following in her Hollywood footsteps.

“They’re all over 18 now, and I was like, ‘None of them want to be actors? I did it!’” she told the outlet. “Except, now two of them want to act. I’m like, ‘Ah!’ But that’s OK. I would have had a hard time if they wanted to be child actors.”

Geena has made a few candid remarks about being a mom of three over the years. The Tootsie actress welcomed her twin sons when she was 48 years old.

“My daughter was 2 when they were born, so that meant three kids under the age of 3 at home,” she told Good Housekeeping in March 2006. “And I was worried because part of me thought, ‘Am I going to be able to love boys as much as I love my little girl?'”

“Of course I do, and it’s been really wonderful,” she added of parenthood. “But it was overwhelming.”

The A League of Their Own star also shared how she made it her priority to make each moment with her kids count.

“I’m making a point of letting my kids know it’s OK to express themselves,” Geena said. “I try not to decide for them what they’re feeling. I want them to know they don’t have to hide their emotions.”

In addition to dishing on her role as a mom of three at CinemaCon 2024, Geena also shared some news about her career. The Academy Award winner explained why she will shockingly not be in the 2024 Beetlejuice sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

“No, I’m not. I’m not in the remake,” Geena, 68, told Entertainment Tonight on April 11. “Oh, you were expecting that I would be? Yeah, no, you know what? Because my theory is that ghosts don’t age … Not that I have.”