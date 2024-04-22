Ryan Seacrest’s colleagues think he found The One with girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky. His American Idol castmates are “pushing him” to go “one step further” in his relationship, an insider exclusively tells Closer.

“They want him and Aubrey to start a family,” the source adds. “Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan have both been telling him about the joys of fatherhood, and during a live American Idol airing, Katy Perry actually yelled at him, ‘Yes, it’s time!’”

Ryan, 49, is “ready to settle down,” with Aubrey, 26, whom he was first linked to in the summer of 2021. Ryan’s mom, Connie Seacrest, has also been encouraging him to take the next step in his relationship with the model.

“Connie knows that Ryan’s nervous about proposing, but he’s let too many nice girlfriends go. Aubrey’s a wonderful girl, and Connie can tell she’ll be a good mom,” a source previously told Closer in February. “Connie can help plan a proposal, but there’s not much she can do about a grandchild — other than hope for one!”

The entertainment mogul has never been married, though he admitted that he “did get close” to proposing to a partner once before.

“I didn’t do it and it was the right move,” Ryan explained during a chat with Kelly Ripa in an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan in May 2017. “But I love the idea — and I know you’re going to ask me — of marriage because my parents have been married for 47 years, and so I have this thing — and you’ve been married 21.”

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Ryan dated ex Shayna Taylor on-and-off for eight years before calling it quits for the final time in 2020. But those close to Ryan feel like things are different with Aubrey and truly hope they can go the distance.

“At some point in the not-so-distant future, he wants to settle down and start a family,” an insider told Us Weekly in June 2022. “He wouldn’t be dating anyone who didn’t have that long term potential.”

In February, Ryan posted photos with Aubrey on his Instagram account for the first time, proving just how in love he is.

“Happy #ValentinesDay @aubreypaige_ , can’t wait to eat that cookie dough with you but first, @disneyparks churros,” he captioned the post, which featured photos of the pair in Disney World.

Aubrey also shared a tribute to Ryan on Valentine’s Day on her own Instagram account. “Happy Valentines LOVERS,” she captioned a picture with her beau.