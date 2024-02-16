Ryan Seacrest kicked off 2024 with a major announcement! The American Idol host revealed that he expanded his family and was thrilled to share the news.

Ryan Seacrest Welcomes New Family Member

On February 1, 2024, Ryan shared a cute Instagram post revealing that he had adopted another dog. “Introducing our newest family member – Olio!” he captioned the photos, which also featured his niece, Flora.

Ryan is also a dog dad to a pup named Georgia, whom he once referred to as his “best friend.” He later revealed that she was a gift from American Idol producer Simon Fuller.

“I was always over there,” Ryan explained during a July 2020 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “I was at Simon Fuller’s house … watching probably a rerun of American Idol. He kind of looked at me playing with the dogs with that weird look like, ‘Huh, you’re going to be a dad one day.'”

“Then, a couple of weeks later, a knock on the door and a little tiny, black, beautiful, cute puppy Lab shows up,” Ryan continued. “I just thought that was the sweetest, nicest, kindest thing. So now, for life, Georgia is my partner.”

Courtesy of Ryan Seacrest/Instagram

One year later, Ryan welcomed a new woman into his life, his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige Petcosky. The new Wheel of Fortune host and the model have been dating since 2021. They professed their love for each other on Instagram on Valentine’s Day in 2024.

Does Ryan Seacrest Have Kids?

Ryan does not have any children and has never been engaged or married, but it seems like things with Aubrey could be headed down that path.

“Aubrey might be the one who surprises us all and finally gets that elusive proposal from Ryan,” an insider told Closer in February 2022.

Having children of his own some day is something the entertainment mogul has only opened up about on rare occasions.

“I think having kids at the right time would be great,” he said during an August 2022 episode of Live. “I have a fantastic family, a very small family. I have a niece; Meredith has a daughter. My parents have been married 52 and a half years, so that’s a high bar. So that’s in my head.”

He is a doting uncle to Flora, who was born to his sister, Meredith, in December 2018.

“It’s the first little Seacrest in the family,” he told cohost Kelly Ripa on Live after Flora’s birth. “We have a very small family.”

“It makes me cry,” he said while looking at her baby pictures with his costar during the episode. “The baby has such chubby little cheeks. It’s so cute. I learned so much in the last 24 hours about women and birth.”