Courtesy of Ryan Seacrest/ Instagram

A beautiful gift! Ryan Seacrest revealed he got his cute dog, Georgia, from American Idol creator Simon Fuller because the 60-year-old wanted to give Ryan, 45, his “first step into daddyhood.”

“He had black labs [Labrador Retrievers] and I was always over there. I was not a dog person. I’ve never had a dog of my own. Then, I decided to get Georgia but it was only because I was at Simon Fuller’s house watching, I don’t know, probably a rerun of American Idol and he kind of looked at me playing with the dogs with that weird look like, ‘Huh, you’re going to be a dad one day,'” Ryan revealed during the Thursday, July 9, episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “Then, a couple of weeks later, a knock on the door and a little tiny, black, beautiful, cute puppy Lab shows up.”

Courtesy of Ryan Seacrest/ Instagram

The radio personality explained the pup came with a card that read, “‘Dear Ryan, this is your first step into daddyhood. Love, Simon Fuller.'” Although he was surprised, Ryan thought this was the “sweetest, nicest, kindest thing” that anyone has ever done for him. “So now, for life, Georgia is my partner,” he gushed.

Since Ryan’s dog came into his life, he’s been posting a bunch of cute photos and videos of his pal on social media. In March, he shared a clip of Georgia laying in her doggie bed while Ryan was getting ready for Live. “Well, it’s early in L.A. We’re about to go live on the air with Live With Kelly and Ryan: The Home Edition and look who is barely awake,” he said while panning the camera over to Georgia. “Good Morning.”

The producer captioned the sweet clip, “@livekellyandryan’s most loyal audience member. Georgia gets extra treats for keeping me company this early.”

The American Idol host has also shared photos of him and his bestie watching TV and cuddling on the couch together. He’s been taking great care of his pet and has, indeed, shown Simon that he is ready for fatherhood. Fans thought the On Air with Ryan Seacrest star was going to welcome a child with his ex-girlfriend Shayna Taylor until he announced they broke up in late June. But nevertheless, we’re sure Ryan will find a great person to start a family with!