Good Bones marked an emotional finale to season 8 in October 2023, but is the show really done for good? HGTV made a shocking announcement about the program’s fate.

What Happened in Season 8 of ‘Good Bones’?

Mina Starsiak Hawk announced that Good Bones was coming to an end after filming her last few scenes for season 8 in August 2023. In the months that followed, Mina revealed that there was a lot more going on behind the scenes than viewers saw, including a “knockdown drag-out [fight] during demo” with her mom, Karen E. Laine, and a feud with project manager Cory Miller.

“I was like, ‘I wonder if anyone’s going to be able to tell,’” Mina told People in September 2023. “And of course, you can’t because that’s the idea. People . . . that’s not why they’re tuning in to watch Good Bones. That’s not what they want.”

In the final episode of the season, Mina’s brother Tad Starsiak got engaged to Anna Spiars in their newly renovated home. He broke down in tears during the emotional episode, as the Good Bones cast was on hand to celebrate.

Things weren’t so simple behind the scenes, as Mina admitted she was in “challenging” place with her mom and Tad.

“My mom and I aren’t in a great place. My brother Tad and I aren’t in a great place. My brother William and I are in a kind of like nonexistent place,” she told listeners of her “Mina AF” podcast. “It’s complicated without even being complicated. We don’t really engage much, and the last engagement wasn’t super positive, and that was maybe a year ago.”

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Cost Plus World Market

She has since revealed that she squashed her beef with William.

In October 2023, Mina told her podcast listeners that she was getting a Good Bones spinoff show about her lake house with her husband, Steve Hawk. Initially, she said it was being filmed in two phases.

“What I know right now is [the] first phase we are filming for a two-episode spinoff, and it’s been really fun so far,” Mina explained. “Steve’s involved a lot, the kids are there a lot, MJ [Coyle] and Austin [Aynes] are there for demo and it just kind of feels like getting back to when I started, and it was just really fun and everything was joyful.”

Around the same time, Karen shared that she had purchased a new home in Wilmington, North Carolina, and was hoping to work with HGTV again.

“After eight years of doing Good Bones, I love our production company,” Karen told the Indianapolis Business Journal in September 2023. “They are amazingly talented people. They have taught me so much. I don’t want to stop working with them. I would like to work with them until I die because they’re wonderful. HGTV has been wonderful to us. If I could create content for HGTV until I die, that would be a dream come true.”

Is ‘Good Bones’ Returning?

In July 2024, it was announced that Mina and Karen’s popular show would be returning for a special limited season.

“The newest season of HGTV’s hit series Good Bones will follow Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mom Karen E Laine as their lives evolve past their time renovating homes in Indianapolis,” a press release from HGTV said. “Mina will purchase a very dated but ‘groovy’ lake house just north of Indy and give it much needed cosmetic updates to create the peaceful family getaway of her dreams. Karen will set off on a new adventure in Wilmington, North Carolina, where she’ll risk her retirement nest egg on a bungalow that requires more work than anticipated to become a colorful beachy oasis. Their new beginnings will play out across a limited three-week run.”

The new season will premiere on August 14, 2024, on HGTV at 9 p.m. ET.

“The extended 90-minute premiere episode will showcase Mina’s journey through a rocky home buying process and the renovation of her restful lakeside retreat, but along the way she must make a tough decision about her future,” the network said. “The subsequent two hour-long episodes will feature Karen’s purchase of a 120-year-old beach bungalow with challenges at every turn, including weather that threatens to destroy the entire project mid-build.”