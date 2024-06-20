A Look Back at Late Actor Donald Sutherland’s Groundbreaking Role as Hawkeye in ‘M*A*S*H’ [Photos]
Fans of the M*A*S*H franchise are mourning the loss of beloved star Donald Sutherland, who died at age 88 on June 20, 2024. The Canadian actor portrayed Captain Benjamin Franklin “Hawkeye” Pierce in Robert Altman’s 1970 M*A*S*H film. His contributions to the film and TV world will not be forgotten.
“With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away,” Donald’s son Kiefer Sutherland shared in a post on social media. “I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”
