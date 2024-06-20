Making People Laugh Was Important

Donald further explained what it was like to be part of the dark war comedy.

“All you saw was what was thrown off from this volatile mass. You got the debris. When you are abstracted from a situation, any emotional situation and you sit and watch two people argue, the people involved in the argument are very involved in the argument and believe it,” he added of the film’s dynamic nature. “But you sit away from it and watch them. It is totally absurd to watch two people fighting. When you are in a field station, like we were in, it is insane to watch human bodies flying into a camp which are wrecked for no reason at all. And so that kind of insanity creates an environment, a kind of mini society that was in chaos and this, to a lot of people, represents the kind of society that we have today.”

At the end of the video, he added that the film also did well “because it was funny.”

“If you can’t be funny, you’re in a lot of trouble,” he said with a smile.