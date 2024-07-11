Today host Jenna Bush Hager was thrilled to announce that she scored a role in a Hallmark movie! She dished on some of the details about the upcoming film and what to expect from her character.

What to Know About Jenna Bush Hager’s Hallmark Movie

On July 11, 2024, Jenna announced the exciting news about her acting venture during an episode of Today. The film she will be appearing in is titled Holiday Touchdown: A Chief’s Love Story. She appeared during the episode in a Kansas City Chiefs jersey and a Santa hat, with her costars laughing and clapping their hands amid the announcement.

“Here’s the script, but it’s top secret,” the former first daughter said about the plot. “First of all, I thought it was about Taylor [Swift] and Travis [Kelce], and I thought, ‘I got the Taylor role.’ But I didn’t — shocker!”

The holiday film is being shot in collaboration with the Kansas City Chiefs, in which Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis, is currently a member of the roster. Jenna went on to describe the plot as a “superfan who falls in love with a man that works for the team.”

“It’s Hallmark. Let’s think football, let’s think Christmas in July,” she added of the film.

Savannah Guthrie asked Jenna whether or not it’s a “speaking part.” Jenna confirmed that it is, in fact, a speaking role. The Sisters First author was then asked if she had to memorize a lot of lines. “A lot is kind of an exaggeration,” she replied.

Jenna’s costars are fully supporting her in this new acting role. “You’re gonna be so good. I’m so excited,” Sheinelle Jones said.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Glamour

Jenna Bush Hager Teased ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chief’s Love Story’

Jenna could not reveal much more about the film but did share that she will be “flying down soon” to Kansas City to begin shooting. Craig Melvin asked her if she had any “romantic scenes” and Jenna replied, “Maybe,” with a wink.

“Do y’all think I’ve turned into Kathie Lee [Gifford]?” Jenna asked her colleagues, referencing Kathie Lee’s past Hallmark Christmas movies.

Who Else Will Be Appearing in ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chief’s Love Story’?

Jenna’s cohosts also asked whether Travis will be appearing in the film. “I don’t know,” Jenna said with a smile. One thing she did reveal was that she had to “pack a big jacket” even though Kansas City’s summer temperatures are blazing hot. “This is what I’ve always dreamed of,” she said.

In addition to Jenna confirming her role in the film, Hunter King and Tyler Hynes were tapped to play the leads. In July 2024, Hunter shared some snapshots from Kansas City while in town.

“The best of Kansas City,” the actress captioned the post. “Thank you @hallmarkchannel Can’t wait for what’s to come!”

Tyler also revealed that he was in Kansas City, attending a Kansas City Royals game.

“There’s been some absolutely lovely individuals making every step of these journeys unforgettable. To the incredible folks thus far, thank you for every moment,” he captioned a post on his Instagram. “To everyone who’s reactions to these adventures has made it a party, and to the new friends, here’s to you. This next one will be interesting :).”