The ‘Desperate Housewives’ Cast Has Changed So Much! See The Wisteria Lane Ladies Then And Now

Desperate Housewives first premiered on the small screen in 2004 and immediately became must-see viewing. It made huge stars of the lead actresses, including Eva Longoria, Teri Hatcher, Marcia Cross, Nicollette Sheridan and Felicity Huffman.

Many familiar faces came and went during the eight seasons the soapy dramady ran on ABC through 2012, Jesse Metcalfe, Kyle McLachlan and Alfre Woodard.

Eva opened up in June 2024 about which stars she still keeps in close contact with 12 years after the show wrapped.

“I talk to Felicity all the time. I talk to Marcia a lot, but the one probably I talk to most is Ricardo [Antonio Chavira], my husband. And Jesse,” Eva told The Daily Mail.

While the possibility of a reboot has been discussed over the years, then and now photos of the stars show how they look today.