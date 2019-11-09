Whatever Happened to the ‘Party of Five’ Cast? Find Out What the Salinger Siblings Are Up to Now!

It wasn’t that long ago that kids would be rushing home from school to watch Party of Five on TV. The series, which ran from 1994-2000, followed the lives of the orphaned Salinger siblings who try to make their own way in life after their parents die in a car crash.

The drama ran for six seasons and in 1996, it won a Golden Globe award for Best Television Series — drama. Needless to say, fans never wanted the show to end. If they could, they would watch the four older Salinger siblings, who were played by Scott Wolf, Matthew Fox, Neve Campbell and Lacey Chabert on TV forever.

However, all good things must come to an end — or do they? In February 2019, Freeform president Tom Ascheim announced he was picking up the late 1990s drama for a reboot.

“Party of Five embodies the heart and soul of what it means to be a family in the most trying of times. We’re so lucky that Freeform gets to be the home for this reimagined story, as we continue to represent the resilience of young adults and the importance of fighting for your voice in times of doubt,” he said at the time. “We are thrilled to be able to share the groundbreaking storytelling from Amy and Chris with a new audience, and are excited for our viewers to discover the beauty of this series.”

Tom plans on making the show’s creators Amy Lippman and Chris Keyer very proud with his reboot. Instead of doing the series exactly as it was before, it’ll follow the five Acosta children in their journey to survive after their parents were deported to Mexico.

The original Party of Five creators Amy and Chris have even co-wrote the pilot with Castle story editor Michal Zebede and it’s expected to be a smash with young kids who need another show that they can relate to.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Party of Five to another generation of fans. Amy, Chris and Michal’s distinct voice makes this series incredibly relatable and authentic. We are truly proud to be part of this journey,” said Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television previously said.

The reboot is expected to premiere in 2020.

Scroll below to see what happened to the original cast of Party of Five!