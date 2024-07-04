Stars Who Went From Rags to Riches: Tony Curtis and More

Tony Curtis

A child of immigrants, Tony only spoke Hungarian until he was 6. He grew up sharing a bedroom behind his father’s tailor shop with his brothers in an unhappy home where his mother suffered from mental illness. In 1933, Tony and his brother Julius were sent to an orphanage for a month because there wasn’t enough food. “I used to shine shoes in front of this hotel,” Tony said at NYC’s Palace Hotel in 2002, “and now I’m sitting here doing an interview. So how do you like that?”