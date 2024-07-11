Good Morning America host Robin Roberts’ niece Bianca Roberts was revealed as one of the celebrity contestants vying to win Claim to Fame in season 3.

Who Is Bianca on ‘Claim to Fame’?

Bianca is a real estate agent who got the opportunity to be on Claim to Fame via Instagram.

“I got a message on Instagram, and someone asked me if I was interested in being on a reality show,” she revealed to Parade. “I really thought it was a scam. They told me to check out the show and see if it was something I might be interested in. I watched it, and I was like, ‘Totally.’”

She then told Robin about the opportunity, in which the newscaster was very encouraging and supportive. Bianca opened up about her relationship with her aunt.

“I mean, she’s just my aunt. When people find out that I’m related to her, they’re like, ‘Oh, do you really know her?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I have her phone number. I can call her anytime. I can text her. I don’t have to be passed through anyone to be in contact with her,’” Bianca revealed. “Monthly we get on a call as a family, and we all chat. I am her oldest niece, her first niece. So yeah, we’ve always had a really good relationship.”

Disney/Chris Willard

Why Did Bianca Get Eliminated From Claim to Fame?

Though her time on the show was short, Bianca definitely made a lasting impression on viewers. During the season 3 premiere, each of the contestants introduced themselves using a “two truths and a lie” tactic. It was then that she told the group that her aunt won a Peabody Award, but that didn’t really help any of them figure out her identity.

In the end, she landed in the bottom two with Miguel. She pointed out that she believed contestant Shane was related to Forest Whitaker because they look alike as well as some of the clues that were revealed about him on the clue wall.

Miguel was able to convince his fellow contestants to vote for Bianca to be a guesser instead of him. They ended up following suit. Bianca’s guess was wrong, which means Shane is not related to Forest, therefore sending her home.

Though she was only on the show for a very short period of time, Bianca wanted everyone to know who she really is outside of the TV world.

“I want people to know — I don’t know how it comes across, because I haven’t seen it myself, any edits or anything, so I really don’t know how it played off — that if I seem like closed-off and dry or boring, I’m really not like that in real life,” she told The Baker City Herald after her elimination. “If I come off like, ‘Man, she barely said two words,’ I just want them to know that’s not like who I actually am. And there was a point there that I had fallen in the background and broke one of my nails, and it was bleeding, so I was out of some of the time of filming for a little bit while I got treated. I felt like such a dork. I felt I was like, “They’re filming and my finger’s bleeding!”

Bianca admitted that she didn’t think anybody would be able to guess her celebrity relative right away.

“I didn’t think so at all,” she confessed. “I went into it just thinking no one is going to figure out who I’m related to. There’s like no way.”