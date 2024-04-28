Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Daughters Make Rare Appearance on Red Carpet With Parents [Photos]
All grown up! Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s teenage daughters, Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, joined their famous parents on the red carpet for the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala on April 27.
The actress was honored at the event and had several loved ones by her side for the special occasion. While she and Keith, 56, generally keep their daughters out of the public eye, the girls were in attendance and all glammed up for Nicole’s big night.
