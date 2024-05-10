“Here comes Mary,” Rosie O’Donnell captioned a May 1 Instagram post. The photo showed a script for the season 3 premiere of Max’s Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That called “Outlook Good.”

Fans immediately speculated that the 62-year-old would be replacing Che Diaz as a love interest for Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda after Sara Ramirez, who played the comedian/podcaster, was axed after season 2. “Goodbye Che and hello Mary!!!” one poster wrote. The former talk show host was “flattered” to be asked to be on the show, an insider exclusively tells Closer. “She didn’t hesitate in saying yes. She’s a big fan of the show and its support of the LGBTQ community.”

The League of Their Own standout hasn’t done much acting lately, last appearing on TV in 2022’s American Gigolo on Showtime. “Mainly she’s been enjoying life in Malibu and spending time with family,” says the source. “But And Just Like That is worth getting up early for!”