Rosie O’Donnell Was Married Twice: Get to Know Her 2 Ex-Wives and Relationship History

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell has been very open about her love life with the public over the years. The talk show host was married twice and became a parent to five kids after rising to fame.

Rosie married her first wife, Kelli Carpenter, in 2004. The League of Their Own actress adopted three children with the R Family Vacations founder before they tied the knot. The former couple adopted their eldest son, Parker O’Donnell, in 1995. Their eldest daughter, Chelsea O’Donnell, was adopted in 1997, followed by son Blake O’Donnell two years later.

The pair also welcomed daughter Vivienne O’Donnell in 2002 via artificial insemination. Rosie and Kelli split in 2007. The former host of The View moved on with her second wife, Michelle Rounds, in 2011. They announced their engagement in December of that year. Soon after, Michelle received a desmoid tumor diagnosis that required surgery. They married in a private ceremony in June 2012 before her surgery.

Rosie also had a health scare that same year, suffering a heart attack in August 2012. In the months that followed, the duo were both on the path to recovery. In January 2013, they announced that they adopted their daughter, Dakota. The television personality and her spouse split in 2014 and were officially divorced one year later.

Michelle died by suicide on September 11, 2017, at the age of 46. Rosie spoke out in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter after her ex-wife’s death.

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife Krista, and their child,” the statement read.

The Emmy winner went public with her relationship with Elizabeth Rooney in November 2017. The couple announced their engagement in October 2018. Rosie split from the police officer in 2019 but did not rule out a reconciliation when speaking to Us Weekly that year.

“We’re trying to work out what’s going on,” the Star Search alum said at the time. “She’s a police officer and she’s young and there’s a lot of attention on [us]. We’re just taking it slow.”

In May 2022, Rosie posted a photo holding hands with a mystery woman but did not show her face. It marked the first time the mom of five posted a photo with a partner since her split from Elizabeth.

