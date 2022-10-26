Comedian Rosie O’Donnell and her girlfriend, Aimee Hauer, have broken up, according to People. The couple, who met through TikTok, first went Instagram official with their relationship back in May 2022.

After posting their first photo together holding hands at the time, it appeared the pair were going strong. They continued to share pictures with each other on Instagram pretty often in the months that followed. Rosie, 60, first connected with the massage therapist on the video platform after becoming a fan of her content.

“I watched her TikToks and every time I saw her, I would smile and [be] like, ‘This woman is, like, perfect. Look at her, she’s so happy and enthusiastic and beautiful and bright and she has a light coming from her,’” the former View host said during a September 2022 interview on The Howard Stern Show.

The Emmy winner and the social media personality made their red carpet debut in July at the Stand Up for Friendly House benefit at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles. They posed for photos together on the red carpet with pals Kathy Griffin and Christina Simos. That same month, Aimee, 43, showed off some new ink on TikTok. She got an “R” tattoo on her arm in honor of her girlfriend.

“I’ve never dated a tattooed woman before,” the mom of five said on the radio show about Aimee’s body art. “[She has] 23 tattoos, including a huge one on her neck and her thighs and she’s very, very sexy to me.”

Rosie went on to say that she was “in love” with the fitness enthusiast. However, now, it appears she has deleted all photos with Aimee from her Instagram account amid news of their split. The television star has been married twice, first to Kelli Carpenter from 2004 to 2007 and then to the late Michelle Rounds from 2012 to 2015.

Years after her second marriage came to an end, Rosie stepped back onto the dating scene. She went public with her police officer girlfriend, Elizabeth Rooney, in November 2017. The pair announced their engagement in October 2018 but split the following year.

“We’re trying to work out what’s going on,” the Star Search alum told Us Weekly in November 2019 of their split. “She’s a police officer and she’s young and there’s a lot of attention on [us]. We’re just taking it slow.”