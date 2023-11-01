Rosie O'Donnell's Kids: Actress' Children and Grandchildren

She’s known to fans for her talents as a comedian and TV host, but Rosie O’Donnell takes the most pride in being the mom of her five kids: Parker, Chelsea, Blake, Vivienne and Dakota. Throughout the years, the former Rosie O’Donnell Show star has juggled her Hollywood career while raising her blended family.

Rosie first experienced motherhood when she adopted her eldest son, Parker O’Donnell, in 1995. The League of Their Own actress welcomed the little guy into her family with then-girlfriend Kelli Carpenter. The former couple also welcomed daughter Chelsea O’Donnell in 1997, followed by Blake O’Donnell in 1999.

In 2002, Rosie and Kelli’s daughter Vivienne O’Donnell arrived via artificial insemination. Just years after the Hollywood duo started their family together, Rosie and Kelli walked down the aisle in 2004. However, the married pair called it quits in 2007. She adopted her youngest daughter, Dakota O’Donnell, with her second wife, Michelle Rounds, in 2013.

Scroll through the gallery below to learn about Rosie’s five wonderful children and her grandchildren.