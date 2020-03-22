The Rosie O’Donnell Show will return for only one night on Sunday, March 22, and if you’re as excited as we are, then you’re probably wondering how you’re going to watch it at home. Well, we’ve got the answer for you.

The episode will be streaming live on Broadway.com at 7:00 p.m. ET and it will also act as a fundraiser for The Actors Fund. Since Broadway shows were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the fund will help support people in the arts and entertainment community.

“Everybody who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since the time I was a little girl. It has also been the lifeblood of New York City for generation after generation,” Rosie O’Donnell, 57, said in a statement on Wednesday, March 18. “After all, Broadway has given to the world, now — in this time of tremendous need — it’s our turn to give something back.”

“There is no better way to support this community than via The Actors Fund. And, with a line-up like this, I dare you not to tune in,” she said while referencing a few stars who’ll be performing like Sarah Jessica Parker, Neil Patrick Harris, Idina Menzel and Morgan Freeman.

“This is the ultimate win-win proposition; the Actors Fund needs our support, and we’re all desperate for some fabulous entertainment we can enjoy from the safety of our own homes,” actor Erich Bergen added. “I’m so grateful to Rosie, and to this truly jaw-dropping array of talent that have agreed to participate.”

The Rosie O’Donnell Show ran from 1996 to 2002 and during that time, Rosie conducted some of the best TV interviews on air. She was a great host who knew how to entertain her audience, and we can’t wait for her show to return on March 22!

