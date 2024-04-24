Shirley MacLaine is so thankful for her “wonderful life” and career as she celebrates her 90th birthday. In honor of her special milestone, the Terms of Endearment actress announced that her new book, The Wall of Life, will be released on October 22.

“I have lived a wonderful life and I wanted to share it,” she told People while announcing the project on Wednesday, April 24. “All of the photos brought back such wonderful memories.”

The book will feature 150 pictures from Shirley’s personal archives, including an inside look at her childhood with Warren Beatty. Shirley previously discussed her reaction to seeing her brother’s Oscars snafu after he and Faye Dunaway announced the wrong winner for Best Picture.

“I think we’re all processing the horror of it,” she told USA TODAY in February 2017. “I’m still dealing with it.”

“I’m concerned with how [Warren] must have felt being so close to him. I’m three years older and I’m protective,” Shirley added. “We know how difficult it was for him, but it was also for me.”

Since then, Warren has been keeping a relatively low profile, choosing not to appear at the 2024 Oscars with his wife, Annette Bening, who was nominated. Shirley has also been keeping a very private life, only emerging on red carpets on rare occasions over the past few years.

In January, Shirley appeared in a photo posted on the Instagram account of French actress Juliette Binoche. She looked happy in a denim jacket and T-shirt as she smiled from ear to ear.

The Steel Magnolias star revealed how she was planning to celebrate her birthday this year.

“We’re getting together and I hope to eat something good,” she told the outlet.

Gotham/GC Images

And her acting career has not slowed. Most recently, Shirley appeared as Rose Cooper/Leonora Folger in season 2 of Only Murders in the Building. Her next project will be People Not Places, a film being shot in Atlantic City.

“It’s a wonderful script and we are getting ready to start and will see what happens,” Shirley said.

Additionally, Shirley also revealed the secret to her age-defying appearance. “I have my friends and I am really healthy,” the Academy Award winner said.

“I started my dance training at age three and stopped at about 67,” the film icon said. “It taught me discipline, loving music, working with people and dealing with pain.”