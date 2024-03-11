More than three decades ago, Annette Bening walked down the aisle with Hollywood icon Warren Beatty. After he skipped out on attending the Oscars 2024 with her, many wondered if the pair are still together.

How Did Annette Bening Meet Warren Beatty?

When casting the 1990 film Dick Tracy, Warren had Annette in mind to play Tess Truehart. However, she ended up backing out of a meeting with him about the role. At the time, she was still married to her first husband, J. Steven White.

“I asked why and I was told that her ex-husband had a problem in New York, and she went to see if she was needed at all,” he told Entertainment Weekly in November 2016. “I was impressed with whoever that was.”

Annette was officially divorced from her first husband by 1991. Eventually, she crossed paths with Warren again when he was cast in Bugsy, and she joined the roster to play Virginia Hill. They grabbed lunch together before filming the movie.

“When I met Annette over lunch for Bugsy, I felt immediately that this was going to change my life,” he gushed. “I remember losing interest in the garlic chicken I was eating within 20 seconds. And the garlic chicken had been very good!”

Annette and Warren got married in 1992. They celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in 2022. In 2024, Annette received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her portrayal of Diana Nyad in Nyad. Warren did not appear with his wife in photos on the red carpet at the ceremony.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Is Annette Bening Still Married to Warren Beatty?

Despite Warren not appearing at the 2024 Oscars with Annette, the pair are still happily together. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in January 2024, the Being Julia actress dished on her lasting marriage.

“I think marriage is like the greatest thing and greatest challenge, to make it all work and stay together, and that is the thing that I am so, so proud of with us,” she shared.

Does Annette Bening Have Kids?

Annette and Warren are the parents of four kids: Stephen, Benjamin, Isabel and Ella. Now that the kids are all grown up, the Golden Globe winner admitted that being an empty nester took some adjusting.

“I really miss them, quite frankly,” she told Closer in November 2019. “I get that they’re adults, and they want to be off in their lives — I love that, and I’m really proud of them. I try to get them to text me as often as possible, which doesn’t always work.”