Kathie Lee Gifford Is an Expert at Romance! See the TV Star’s Dating History Through the Years

Kathie Lee Gifford has endured her fair share of obstacles throughout her history of dating, but she’s finally at the point in her life where she’s “in a really special relationship with somebody that is nice and fun and healthy,” the NBC alum revealed in April 2021. Before finding a new boyfriend, Kathie Lee was in a 29-year marriage with her late husband, Frank Gifford, and she also dated a few other men.

The beloved TV star and author opened up about her new beau during an appearance on Today. Kathie Lee said she “found somebody that is so much fun to be with,” noting her partner is “the smartest person I’ve ever met, but he’s funny. He is challenging to me.”

Though she held off on sharing the identity of her lover, the former Live With Regis and Kathie Lee host couldn’t help but gush over the budding romance. “We have a great time together, and so at this point in my life that’s exactly what I need and exactly what I want, you know?” she marveled. “Different seasons of life — we weren’t meant to know each other before, it’s right now. We don’t know what the future holds at all, but we’re having fun today.”

Before Kathie Lee fell in love with her new boo, the Gift That I Can Give author was married to her beloved spouse, Frank, for nearly three decades. The couple wed in October 1986, but their marriage was put to the test more than a decade later when rumors start circulating that the former football star was unfaithful.

While Frank denied the cheating allegations, photos of him with a married flight attendant at a hotel leaked in 1997, according to the Washington Post. The former fourth hour host opened up about the “horrible” experience on Today in 2017.

“It’s no fun. It’s a tremendous test of your relationship,” she said at the time. “It takes a lifetime to build that kind of friendship and history together and trust, and it takes one stupid decision to destroy … sometimes you run out of time to build it up again. I was grateful that we could.”

Kathie Lee and Frank remained a married couple despite the rumors, and they went on to live a happy life together up until the former play-by-play announcer’s death at age 84 in August 2015. According to the New York Times, Frank died of natural causes, but he also suffered from brain disease.

Following her husband’s death, Kathie Lee said she was hopeful in terms of falling in love again one day. However, she wasn’t willing to rush her journey to find Mr. Right. “We’ve only got so much time on this planet — I want to maximize every minute I have!” Kathie Lee exclusively told Closer Weekly in June 2019. “God’s going to bring someone into my life, and I’ll be delighted. I ain’t looking for it. It’ll find me!”

It looks like it did!

