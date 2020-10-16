Kathie Lee Gifford said she’s not “actively looking” for a new boyfriend, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t open to the idea of falling in love. The former Today star gave a glimpse inside her dating life more than five years after late husband Frank Gifford‘s death in 2015.

“I think I dated four different gentlemen and they’re all great guys, but they’re not the guy for me,” she told Page Six on Thursday, October 15. Despite going out “several times” this past year, the 67-year-old TV personality said she knows what it will take for her to be swept off her feet.

Andrew To

“If I fall in love again, it will be because God just made it happen,” Kathie Lee insisted, noting her faith has already created so many unexpected blessings in her life.

“I never thought I’d be married much less have children … much less have [future] grandchildren,” the NBC alum gushed of son Cody Gifford, 30, and daughter Cassidy Gifford, 27. “When you let go of your own plan and let God direct your life, it’s amazing … he does a much better job at it than we do!”

Though Kathie Lee, who was married to the former footballer for nearly 29 years, isn’t putting pressure on a new relationship, she has plenty to celebrate when it comes to her kids. Her daughter, Cassidy, married her longtime love, Ben Wierda, in June 2020, followed by son Cody’s nuptials with now-wife Erika Brown less than three months later in September.

As for walking down the aisle for Kathie Lee, the doting mom previously dished she actually wouldn’t be against the idea of getting married again. She even kept her old gown from her 1986 wedding with Frank.

Courtesy of Erika Brown/Instagram

“I’ve saved it because I’m getting married in it again,” the Live With Regis and Kathie Lee alum jokingly shared with Closer Weekly in June 2019. “I just felt very beautiful, in love and hopeful in that dress.”

Even though she’s in no rush, the Then Came You actress isn’t counting herself out when it comes to finding the right person. “God’s going to bring someone into my life, and I’ll be delighted,” she said. “I ain’t looking for it. It’ll find me!”

If and when that day comes, Kathie Lee is willing to rearrange her busy schedule for the lucky guy. “If there was somebody in my life, I’d make all the time in the world for him,” she told Closer, noting, “We’ve only got so much time on this planet — I want to maximize every minute I have!”