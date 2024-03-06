Kathie Lee Gifford, 70, is single again after boyfriend Richard Spitz broke off their relationship — leaving the former TV host heartbroken.

“Kathie Lee was deeply affected by the loss of her second husband, Frank Gifford, and found solace in her relationship with Richard,” a source tells Closer. “She was frightened she would never find love again, but she did — briefly.”

“Now, with their relationship over, she’s going through another heartbreak and frightened that at 70 her time has passed.”

Sources say Gifford’s friend and former Today Show cohost Hoda Kotb has been trying to lift her pal’s spirits by suggesting Kathie Lee would be perfect to star in the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette.

“Hoda has been calling her every day and planning a visit to Nashville soon,” adds an insider. “Kathie Lee is in a difficult place emotionally right now after getting dumped but is receiving love and support from those around her. “Moving forward, she plans to focus on her family, friends and faith — not on men!”