Kathie Lee Gifford Nominated to Be 1st Golden Bachelorette

ABC recently announced that the first season of The Golden Bachelorette is in the works. Who will be the show’s leading lady? Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager think that they know the perfect candidate — former Today host Kathie Lee Gifford!

During an episode of Today on Monday, February 12, Hoda, 59, and Jenna, 42, began discussing who they would like to see search for love on the upcoming reality show. “Kathie Lee Gifford!” they both said in unison. It seemed like the Today crew members were also on board with the suggestion as they all clapped their hands.

Hoda believes that Kathie Lee, 70, “would be perfect” on The Bachelor spinoff show, which will feature contestants ages 60 and up. During the segment, correspondent Justin Sylvester chimed in with his opinion, saying there’s “not enough chardonnay in the world to get Kathie Lee there.”

“Oh, you never know! She might! By the way, she would be a 10 plus and she’d get her choice of all the men, and you know how she is all flirty and cute,” Hoda replied.

The journalist went on to say that it is “unconfirmed” as to who will be chosen as the lead on The Golden Bachelorette. The role could very well go to one of the women who had their heart broken by Gerry Turner during the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor last year, like Joan Vassos or Leslie Fhima. The new season will air in the fall; however, an official premiere date has not yet been announced.

“Well, that’s because we’re starting to speak things into existence,” Hoda concluded.

The US Sun/ MEGA

The conversation between Hoda and Jenna was rather interesting, considering Kathie Lee has been quietly dating boyfriend Richard Spitz for more than two years. They have only been spotted out together in public on a few rare occasions since getting together, but it seemed like things were going well between them.

“She enjoys his companionship,” a friend of the former talk show host told Closer in December 2023. “I can see Kathie Lee and Richard tying the knot in the near future.”

Prior to her relationship with the managing director, she was married to Frank Gifford from 1986 up until his death in 2015 at age 84. They welcomed two kids during their marriage: son Cody and daughter Cassidy.

Reps for Kathie Lee did not immediately respond to Closer’s requests for comment.