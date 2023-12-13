Just call her “Bubbe” times three! Kathie Lee Gifford rejoiced in the happy arrival of her third grandson, Ford, recently. “Thank you, God, for this wonderful blessing,” shared the Today alum. Ford, whose parents are Cody Gifford and his wife, Erika, joins older brother Frankie, 18 months, at home. Kathie Lee’s daughter, Cassidy, and her husband, Ben Wierda, welcomed their first child, son Finn, this summer.

For Kathie Lee, who turned 70 in August, these are sweet days. “She’s very spiritual, so she sees her grandchildren as God’s gifts,” a friend tells Closer exclusively. “She says being a grandma — or Bubbe, as she prefers to be called — is a true blessing.”

The birth of her latest “angel” has made Kathie Lee think about moving closer to her children, but she is reluctant to give up the new life she has created for herself in Nashville, where she relocated in 2019. “You might think she would be a smothering grandma, but she gives Cody and Cassidy and their spouses the space to parent,” says the friend.

Kathie Lee is also very happy with Nashville-based businessman Richard Spitz, her love of more than two years. “She enjoys his companionship,” says the pal, who adds that the relationship is very serious. “I can see Kathie Lee and Richard tying the knot in the near future.” The performer lost her children’s father, NFL great Frank Gifford, in 2015.

This Christmas, Kathie Lee is looking forward to spending more time with all three of her grandsons. “It’s her favorite time of the year,” says the friend, who adds that the performer is so proud of her family. “I am deeply grateful for [my] life that has been full of grace and joy,” she says. “It’s all such a beautiful tapestry of life and creation.”