The Gifford family keeps growing! Kathie Lee Gifford loves being a grandmother to her adorable grandkids, Frankie and Finn. The Today alum also has another grandchild on the way.

Kathie’s son, Cody Gifford, and his wife, Erika Gifford, announced they were expecting their first child in December 2021.

“I am over a blue or pink moon!” the TV personality gushed to Closer in January 2022 of the exciting news. “I don’t care which.”

The couple’s son, Frankie, was born on May 31, 2022, and soon made his Instagram debut on his mom’s account.

“At a whopping 8 pounds, 8 ounces, three weeks early, Frank Michael Gifford, ‘Frankie,’ has changed our lives forever,” Erika wrote on Instagram at the time. “We have not stopped bursting with so much love and gratitude for God’s most precious gift. Thank you so much to all of you for your prayers and sweet messages. He’s so SO cute and we can’t get enough of all of the snuggles from this lil’ guy. We are sincerely obsessed.”

Frankie was named after his late grandfather, NFL player Frank Gifford, who died on August 9, 2015, at age 84 of natural causes. Kathie was married to the sports commentator from 1986 up until his death. In addition to Cody, the pair also welcomed daughter Cassidy on August 2, 1993, and they all continue to honor Frank’s legacy.

“My heart is bursting,” Kathie shared on Instagram of meeting her first grandchild for the first time. “Frank Michael Gifford is here, confirming that our God is good and merciful and faithful. And he loves us!”

On June 2, 2023, Cody and Erika shared that Frankie was going to be a big brother. The couple, who got married in September 2020, announced that their second child is set to arrive in the winter.

“Can’t get over the greatest news!” Cassidy commented under the pregnancy announcement on Instagram. “Love you guys, can’t wait to meet the precious little one.”

Kathie was blessed with a second grandchild on June 24, 2023, when Cassidy and her husband, Ben Wierda, welcomed their son, Finn.

“We are so madly in love with you, buddy,” the new mom wrote on Instagram after her little one’s arrival. “Thank you, Lord, for this most precious gift.”

Scroll below to meet Kathie’s grandchildren.