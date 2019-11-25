Happy mama! Kathie Lee Gifford‘s idea of a perfect retirement includes spending time with her kids! The former Today star did just that as she shared the most adorable pic of her two children, son Cody Gifford and daughter Cassidy Gifford, as well as their future spouses, while visiting their mom at her new home in Nashville.

“So fun finally having my kids and their loves home for a Nashville visit. @missamerikabrown and @letsgetwierda,” the 66-year-old beauty captioned a photo of Cody, 29, and Cassidy, 26, enjoying a few glasses of wine with their spouses-to-be.

Fans of the beloved TV personality — who moved to Music City following her exit from Today this past April — gushed about the family reunion in the comment section of her post. “Kids coming home is the best thing ever!” one fan wrote. “So happy for you and your kids,” commented another, while a third fan chimed in, writing, “Nothing better than having your kids home! Enjoy.” So sweet!



The heartwarming homecoming comes just a week after Kathie shared the exciting news that her stunning daughter was officially engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Ben Wierda. The Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee alum — who shares Cody and Cassidy with late husband Frank Gifford — took to Instagram to announce the news of the upcoming nuptials.

“So thrilled to announce that my beautiful daughter, @cassidygiff, is engaged to a wonderful man, Ben @letsgetwierda,” Kathie gushed alongside a photo of Cassidy hugging her future hubby. “I am beyond the moon and stars. Thank you, LORD!”

Cassidy’s future wedding isn’t the only exciting thing Kathie is looking forward to, however. This past May, the Party Animals author revealed her handsome son was engaged to tie the knot with his gorgeous girlfriend, Erika Brown.

“My son is engaged and I couldn’t be happier for him and @missamerikabrown!!!” Kathie wrote on Instagram next to a photo of Cody and Erika giving each other a smooch. “This is the best!”

Ever since Kathie relocated to Nashville following the end of her 11-year run on the hit NBC morning show alongside longtime cohost Hoda Kotb, fans have noticed she’s never seemed happier. While returning to her old stomping grounds on November 12, the blonde beauty opened up about her new life and how she’s adjusting to living in the south.

Carolyn Contino/BEI/Shutterstock

“First of all, there is a different culture — completely different culture down there, and it’s a culture of kindness in Nashville,” she explained. “And they are authentically kind. There are some mean ones, I guess, but I don’t hang out with them. They are joyful, they have so much fun. Music everywhere. There are barbecues. Everything is Americana, like when I was growing up — like you did in Texas.”

The legendary TV host added that she’s the happiest she has “been in years and years and years.”

We bet Kathie can’t wait for the wedding festivities to begin!