Ever since Kathie Lee Gifford‘s daughter, Cassidy Gifford, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Ben Weirda, fans have been dying to know all the exciting details. Luckily for us, the bride-to-be shared the adorable — and super hilarious — story behind her man’s recent proposal.

“Fiancé proposes while I’m face deep in a quesadilla just so he can tell that story forever and future sister-in-law @MissAmerikaBrown sends me a tortilla blanket so that I won’t forget it,” the 26-year-old recalled on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 19.

Instagram/Cassidy Gifford

Along with the hilarious caption, Cassidy shared a photo of her lounging on the couch. The blonde beauty showed off the epic tortilla blanket she was snuggling with as she shared the story behind Ben’s incredibly romantic proposal.

As Closer Weekly previously reported, Kathie, 66, shared the amazing news that her only daughter was officially engaged to tie the knot with Ben Wierda. The former Today star — who shares Cassidy, as well as son Cody Gifford, 29, with late husband Frank Gifford — took to Instagram on November 17, to gush over the milestone.

“So thrilled to announce that my beautiful daughter, @cassidygiff is engaged to a wonderful man, Ben @letsgetwierda,” the beloved TV personality wrote alongside a photo of the happy couple. “I am beyond the moon and stars. Thank you, LORD!”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

It’s a good thing Kathie retired from her decade-long gig at the Today show this past year considering the proud mom will have her hands full with wedding planning. In fact, not only is she looking forward to her daughter’s upcoming nuptials, but Kathie’s son, Cody, is also currently engaged too!

The Emmy Award winner took to Instagram in May to share the good news with her fans and followers. “My son is engaged and I couldn’t be happier for him and [Erika Brown]!!!” she gushed at the time.

Although Kathie wishes her longtime husband — who died from a heart attack at age 84 in August 2015 — was here to celebrate their family’s milestones, an insider told Closer Weekly the Party Animals author couldn’t feel more blessed.

“She’s always in gratitude mode,” an source exclusively shared over the summer. “She misses Frank desperately every day, but she’s healthy, her kids are thriving, and she truly loves her life.”

We can’t wait to see both of Kathie’s kids get married!