Love Story actress Ali MacGraw earned critical acclaim for her role in the romantic 1970 film alongside Ryan O’Neal. At the time, she had already been married and divorced from her first husband, Robin Hoen. The Golden Globe winner continued her search for love, getting married and divorced twice more after finding fame. Keep scrolling to learn more about Ali’s three ex-husbands.

Who Was Ali MacGraw’s First Ex-Husband Robin Hoen?

Ali began her career working as an assistant to fashion editor Diana Vreeland in the ‘60s. She was a student at Wellesley College in Massachusetts at the time. The Goodbye, Columbus star met Robin, a Harvard student, just as she was searching for her big break. Six months after she started her first fashion job, Ali married Robin in 1961.

“I was getting married to a wonderful man, whose family wanted me in the Social Register,” she told The Sydney Morning Herald in August 2019.

In the attempt to make it into the prestigious Social Register, Ali had headshots taken by photographer Melvin Sokolsky and he offered her a job as a stylist. Soon after, she built quite the resume in the fashion world before turning to acting. The New York native divorced her first husband in 1962 after one year of marriage.

Who Was Ali’s Second Ex-Husband Robert Evans?

The Academy Award nominee married film producer Robert Evans in 1969. He led a brief acting career before working predominantly behind the scenes to make some of Paramount’s biggest films like The Godfather and Chinatown come to life.

Together he and Ali welcomed one child, son Josh Evans, in 1971. They became grandparents in 2010 when Josh and his second wife, Roxy Saint, welcomed their son, Jackson. The former couple were officially divorced in 1972. Robert was married and divorced seven times before his death in October 2019 at the age of 89.

Who Was Ali’s Third Ex-Husband Steve McQueen?

Ali met her third husband, Steve McQueen, on the set of the 1972 film The Getaway. The pair fell in love quickly and got married in 1973 in Wyoming. Steve was one of the biggest movie stars of the ‘60s, earning an Academy Award nomination for his work in The Sand Pebbles in 1966.

The Great Escape star cemented his status as an in-demand actor in Hollywood, with four Golden Globe nominations, top-billing in blockbuster hits and major success at the box office. During her marriage to the superstar, Ali took a step back from making movies.

​​“He was the biggest movie star in the world and he didn’t want me to work,” she said. “So I essentially quit making movies and took care of my child.”

Ali and Steve’s marriage ended in 1978. In 1980, he went on to marry model Barbara Minty. He died eight months later at the age of 50 from a heart attack, just a few hours after he had surgery to remove cancerous tumors from his body.