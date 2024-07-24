John Schneider Marries Dee Dee Sorvino in Las Vegas

John Schneider married Dee Dee Sorvino in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 23, they announced in a press release.

The duo exchanged vows at Vegas Weddings “in the back of a white convertible that was once owned by music star Usher.”

“Just when we thought our happiest days were forever behind us …. WE HAPPENED!” they said in a statement following their wedding.

As for their reception, John and Dee Dee will be celebrating their union at The Hollywood Museum in Hollywood.

“Since John and Dee Dee met in person for the first time at The Hollywood Museum, I felt it would be appropriate that we host their official wedding celebration, we are looking forward to celebrating Dee Dee & John, and their love for each other,” Donelle Dadigan, President and Founder of the Hollywood Museum, said.

John was previously married to Alicia Allain Schneider from 2019 until her cancer-related death in February 2023. He shared a heartbreaking statement about her death on Facebook at the time.

“My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus,” he wrote. “Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions. If you have any pictures of us and our obvious love and adoration for each other, please post them below. Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did.”

He opened up to Closer about how he was coping with Alicia’s death months later.

“I saw her pain, so I am delighted with God for ending it,” he said in an October 2023 interview. “I believe with all my heart and soul that one day, I will close my eyes here and I will open them there, and she’ll be there.”

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Unbridled Eve

The Dukes of Hazzard actor also recalled some of his favorite memories with his late third wife.

“I loved our morning coffee together. I was the coffee elf,” he said. “I would make our lattes and we’d sit out on the porch in our rocking chairs and talk about our plans for the day. Don’t overlook the little things because one day the memory of those little things will be all one of you have.”

John was also married to Tawny Little from 1983 to 1986 and to Elly Castle from 1993 to 2019.

Dee Dee wed Paul Sorvino in 2014 and they were married up until his death in 2022 from natural causes at age 83.

“We were so happy every day, every single day of our lives together,” she told Fox News Digital of her marriage to the Goodfellas star. “Maybe not all day, every day, but … we had the most wonderful marriage, the most wonderful life.”

A few months ago, John revealed that he was dating someone new but did not immediately share her identity at the time.

“God sent a widower to a widow and a widow to a widower who [gets] it, who understands. Because I tell you what, I was ready to give it up, all of it — everything,” he said during an appearance on “Grace Begins, The Podcast” on May 29.