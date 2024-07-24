Christina Hall and Josh Hall’s split rocked HGTV fans who were rooting for the couple after their private October 2021 nuptials. In the aftermath of their divorce filings, more information has come to light about how their relationship dynamic shifted over the years.

“Christina was trying, but things happened, and it just wasn’t working,” an insider told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 24. “Christina was done when she filed the papers. It’s hard, but she’s doing great.”

The insider went on to say that some problems in their relationship stemmed from conversations about money.

“Christina works very hard and is successful,” the source told the outlet. “She felt like Josh was not contributing enough to the household.”

In his July 16 filing, Josh, who has appeared on both HGTV’s Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country, requested spousal support and an equal division of community property acquired during the marriage. The pair purchased a home together in Newport Beach, California, in April 2022. Christina, 41, is asking the court to terminate his right for spousal support.

Attorney Dror Bikel, who has not worked with the former couple, also spoke out on what will likely happen during the divorce proceedings.

“She’s the monied spouse, she was more successful. We know that because he’s seeking alimony and equal division of property and assets from the media program they have together,” he told Us Weekly. He also referenced the shows they have worked on together, saying that the court “will ask if people are tuning in for her or for him. Is it equal? Her side will likely argue that people are tuning in for her, [and that] it’s not 50/50, maybe 80/20, so she will have claim over more of that revenue.”

Christina and Josh, 43, did not welcome any children together during their marriage. She is a mom to kids Taylor and Brayden from her first marriage to Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson from her second marriage to Ant Anstead.

Prior to their split, Christina and Josh were working on their new show, The Flip Off, with Tarek and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. Tarek, 42, and Heather, 36, confirmed that the show will still be happening without Josh in a Tuesday, July 23, interview with E! News.

Initially, the premise of the show was for the couples to “compete to see who can find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain (and a chance at major bragging rights),” per HGTV. Heather said that now the plot is “us against her.”

“But we support her,” the Selling Sunset star said, adding that she knows Christina will “get through this” difficult time in her life.

The breakup was particularly shocking considering Christina gushed about the secret to her marriage with Josh just weeks before they both filed for divorce.

“Being communicative,” she told E! News ahead of her July 9 birthday.

“Keep communication open, and then having alone time when we can, whether it’s date night, going on little trips — just things like that,” the TV personality added.