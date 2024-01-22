2024 kicked off with an outpour of celebrity engagements and marriages! Wedding season began on January 4 when the inaugural Golden Bachelor couple, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, and got married. Fans watched the nuptials during the televised ceremony and reception more than one month after the senior citizen reality stars got engaged during the November 2023 finale of The Golden Bachelor.

That being said, Gerry and Theresa aren’t the only couple who have taken the next step in their relationship in 2024! The Great British Baking Show alum Ruby Bhogal got upgraded to a fiancée after her longtime boyfriend James Stewart popped the big question in New York City, she revealed via Instagram on January 21.

Keep scrolling to see which starts said “I Do” and who got engaged.