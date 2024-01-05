The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are officially husband and wife. The lovebirds got married in a wedding ceremony that was broadcast on ABC on Thursday, January 4.

Theresa, 72, and Gerry, 70, looked blissfully happy as they exchanged vows. Their wedding was attended by fellow Golden Bachelor stars, as well as the couple’s family and loved ones.

The pair didn’t have long to plan their nuptials, as the wedding took place just weeks after their engagement aired on The Golden Bachelor finale in November 2023. Gerry proposed to Theresa after eliminating runner-up Leslie Fhima ahead of the final rose ceremony. Leslie did end up attending the wedding despite getting her heart broken by Gerry.

“When I woke up this morning, it was difficult,” Gerry admitted to Theresa before he got down on one knee. “I had really mixed feelings, and I got to the point with the questions I had asked myself about. ‘How did I get here? And is she the right girl?’ I came to the realization that you’re not the right person for me to live with … you’re the person that I can’t live without. Theresa, I love you 1,000 percent. I’m never going to stop believing that every day I choose you. Will you marry me?”

Gerry and Theresa have both been married before and left widowed after the deaths of their high school sweethearts, Toni Turner and William “Bill” Nist, respectively. Since they each have more than 40 years of marriage under their belts, they know what it takes to make love last.

“The better the communication, the better the relationship,” Gerry said in an interview on Tuesday, January 2. “Even if it’s an uncomfortable topic, you have to get past it. You have to find resolve and you have to find a way to talk about things.”

Theresa added, “Don’t hold resentments because it builds and becomes much bigger than it was originally. Talk to each other and not other people about your relationship, ever. That pits you against them and no matter how difficult the topic is, you should be on the same team and you have to talk about it.”

Gerry and Theresa both have two children from their first marriages, while he has two granddaughters and she has six grandsons. Although they celebrated Christmas separately with their respective families, they reunited for New Year’s Eve ahead of their big day. The happy couple also confirmed that their children get along great and said that blending their families has not been a problem.