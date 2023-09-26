Gerry Turner’s kids are supporting him through his journey to find love on The Golden Bachelor. The doting dad has two daughters, whom he welcomed during his marriage to his late wife, Toni.

Who Are Gerry Turner’s Kids?

Gerry’s children are named Jenny Young and Angie Warner. He raised the girls with Toni, his high school sweetheart. The pair were married from 1974 up until her death in 2017 after a sudden illness.

“No one is going to replace Toni,” Gerry candidly said in a trailer for the show. “But the love of my daughters and my granddaughters pulled me out of a dark spot.”

His family strongly encouraged him to apply to lead the history-making ABC series. Ahead of his journey, the siblings gave their dad very useful dating advice and words of encouragement.

“You have a great personality,” Jenny told Gerry in a promo prior to the September 2023 season premiere. “Other people are going to see it. You’re my dad. You’re the most awesome person anyway.”

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

While Jenny has kept a pretty low profile on social media, Angie has a larger online presence. She currently works as the vice president of sales for the company Assessments 24×7. She has been working in the sales industry for more than a decade, per her LinkedIn profile.

“My dad is just such a fun guy, so personable and lovable,” Angie said. “He’s so kind, and he has so much to give. He just deserves to find that in somebody else.”

Who Are Gerry Turner’s Grandkids?

The retiree is the proud grandpa of two granddaughters, Payton and Charlee Young. The girls were born to Jenny and her husband, Jon Young.

“My granddaughters have been extremely supportive of me being the Golden Bachelor,” he told E! News just days before the season premiere. “They’ve been in my corner 100 percent.”

In a clip from the first episode of The Golden Bachelor, Charlee was seen helping her grandpa get ready for his big first night as the show’s leading man. “You think I was going to let you go on your first night alone?” she asked Gerry.

It’s clear that Gerry has his entire family in his corner, rooting him on to find a partner to spend the rest of his life with.

“I want to be here to help him,” the youngster later told the cameras. “Pick out his suit, help him with things that he might not know how to do.”