Gerry Turner is ready to find love again on ABC’s The Golden Bachelor! Among the group of 22 senior women vying for the retiree’s heart is Patty James, who is already familiar to The Bachelor audience. She is the mom of the franchise’s former leading man Matt James! Scroll below to learn more about Patty and her quest for love on TV.

Who Is Matt James’ Mom, Patty James?

Fans of The Bachelor were first introduced to Patty as she supported her son on season 25 of the show in early 2021. Matt ultimately ended up finding love with contestant Rachael Kirkconnell and they are still dating. Throughout his journey on the ABC series, Matt shared details about his upbringing and being raised by Patty alongside his brother, John.

“My mom raised us in a Christian household,” Matt said during a January 2021 episode of Good Morning America. “That foundation was everything for me. I’ve seen all the sacrifices that my mom has made in my life. She put aside everything so that I would have the opportunity to be the man that she knew I was capable of being.”

Matt also revealed that his mom inspired him when it came to all of the attributes he was looking for in a partner.

“Everything that she sacrificed for myself and my brother to be in the position that we’re at, I want to be that for somebody else,” he reflected. “And the way that she loved myself and John is how I want to love somebody and how I want to be loved.”

Patty shares Matt and John with former partner Manny James, whom she split from when the boys were little. During a January 2021 appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Matt revealed that infidelity was one of the factors that led to the demise of his mom and dad’s relationship.

What Is Patty James’ Job?

Patty has been working as a sales consultant at Fendol Farms for Lennar, according to her Facebook page. The mom of two currently lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is also a licensed real estate agent. Patty’s interests include playing ping pong, sailing, drinking coffee and reading.

Patty has been single for nearly three decades and is hopeful that Gerry is her Prince Charming.

“I want to meet someone who loves and cherishes me that I can live out my golden years with,” her ABC profile reads.