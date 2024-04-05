Priscilla Presley and Dallas Cast Spill Secrets From Show's Set

They’re a long distance from Southfork Ranch, but the close-knit cast of Dallas never misses an opportunity to throw a splashy reunion. “Getting to work with these incredible people at Southfork — you couldn’t ask for a better job,” says Linda Gray, who played Sue Ellen Ewing on the beloved drama. She was recently joined by Patrick Duffy (Bobby Ewing), Steve Kanaly (Ray Krebbs), Charlene Tilton (Lucy Ewing) and Priscilla Presley (Jenna Wade) for a lively panel discussion held at the Hollywood Show in Burbank, Calif. It was the first time Priscilla had joined her fellow Dallas alumni for a formal public gathering since she left the show in 1988.

When was the last time all five of you were together?

Patrick: “Last night in the men’s room! We all have to help each other at this age. [Laughs] It’s been a long time.”

Charlene: “The last time I saw beautiful Priscilla was at Larry [Hagman’s] 81st birthday in 2012, which was his last birthday we got to celebrate.”

When you think of Larry, what’s the first thing you remember?

Patrick: “[I think of] the very first day I met him when we did the reading of the script in a little room at Warner Bros. Larry, of course, came in wearing full Texas regalia, with saddle bags across his shoulders full of champagne. I went home later that day and told my wife, “I think I met my best friend.” And it was absolutely true for 40-plus years.”

Linda: “Larry was the prankster, the magic maker and the party guy who made everybody laugh. There wasn’t anybody he didn’t like.”

What do you remember most about Barbara Bel Geddes, who played Miss Ellie?

Charlene: “Barbara would always tell me amazing stories about having starred on Broadway. One day during Dallas, I answered the phone in her hotel room and asked, ‘Who’s calling please?’ and it was [playwright] Tennessee Williams. I screamed. He called me ‘a little firecracker.’

No one really knew Priscilla as an actress when she joined the show. Does anyone remember her first day on set?

Steve: “I told her to hop in the car, and we took her to a nearby Mexican restaurant for margaritas. We were just a little late coming back to work that day. And maybe a little tipsy. This was our way of welcoming Priscilla to the group.”

Priscilla: “It was so much fun, and really so much easier than I thought it was going to be because of all of you. You really received me so well and helped me out.”

Patrick: “I had a van that I took in for a paint job, and I discovered inside the gas cap the detailer had written, “I love Jenna Wade.” So every time I’d gas the car I’d go, ‘Yeah, me too.'”

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Is it true, Priscilla, that you were also offered a role on Charlie’s Angels before you signed up for Dallas?

Priscilla: “Yes. I saw the show a couple of times, and I just couldn’t see myself doing it. I thought I’d be typecast. I don’t regret it at all.”

Are any of you surprised that Southfork Ranch, where the show was filmed, is still a very popular tourist attraction?

Patrick: “The ranch was as much a star of the show as we all were. When we started filming there in 1978, the owners were in bankruptcy. Any one of us could have bought that ranch for under a million dollars. When Larry, Linda and I went back for TNT’s Dallas reboot, I remember pulling into the driveway and seeing all the film trucks. It was very emotional for me. We got three more years out of it. To this day it is the second most visited home in America. [Patrick looks at Priscilla] Because you’re No. 1, honey!”

Speaking of Graceland, Priscilla, do you think Elvis would have watched Dallas?

Priscilla: “Yeah, I do. I think he would have been very captivated by the story lines. Absolutely.”

In one of the most memorable episodes — 1985’s “Swan Song” — Bobby died shortly after a heartbroken for Pam.

Priscilla: “I’m still heartbroken.”

Patrick: “I’m over it. [Laughs] I’m just sayin’, there’s always a second chance!”

Priscilla, what are you up to these days?

“For the past six months now, I’ve gone on the road with a show called ‘An Evening With Priscilla.’ And it’s been very successful. It keeps me busy, and I really enjoy meeting the people.” [Visit priscillapresley.com for more info.]