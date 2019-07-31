There’s no doubt Priscilla Presley is one of the most iconic Hollywood stars of the ’80s and ’90s. Besides marrying Elvis Presley, The Naked Gun actress has made fans fall in love with her effortless beauty, trendy style and overall electrifying personality.

Although the now 74-year-old ultimately divorced the late “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll” before his death — though not before giving him a daughter, Lisa Marie Presley — she will forever be embedded in our minds as one of Hollywood’s most beloved celebrities. Long after the world said goodbye to “Jailhouse Rock” singer in 1977, Priscilla still continues to be a staple for old Hollywood and a fashion icon for the classic decades.

