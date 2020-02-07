You would be shocked to learn Priscilla Presley‘s age, and that’s because she is looking more and more youthful these days, especially at a recent event.

Earlier this week, the 74-year-old attended the 60th anniversary of the Monte Carlo TV Festival, hosted by Albert II, Prince of Monaco, and she looked fantastic. The businesswoman wore a black dress which included a V-cut neckline. She matched it all with black heels and a same-colored purse. Other notable stars at the event included Jane Seymour, Denise Richards and Joan Collins.

Priscilla is of course partly known for being the widow of late iconic musician Elvis Presley. The pair tied the knot in 1967 before parting ways in 1973. They would have one child together, a daughter named Lisa Marie Presley. The rocker would pass away in 1977, but that does not mean that the actress has let her ex-husband’s memory extinguish, as she always remembers him, especially during the holidays.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“Priscilla has so many fond memories of Elvis around the holidays. He loved Christmas and would go all out with elaborate decorations and over the top presents,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “To this day she still listens to Elvis’ Christmas songs — it never gets old for her. She recently went to London to see the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra perform his Christmas songs. Priscilla was in heaven, she loves the holidays.”

Priscilla also remembered the singer on what would have been his 85th birthday. “Every year, I am blown away by the amount of people and friends that come here to share this time,” she gushed in a sweet speech on the front lawn of Graceland, according to Daily Memphian. “It’s great memories; his birthday is something that we celebrated when he was here with us, so this is a continuation of that.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“Elvis was a little shy on his birthday. He loved giving gifts, so when he received gifts, it was uncomfortable for him,” she said, adding that her love enjoyed eating birthday cake, but he preferred chocolate or vanilla cake with ice cream.

It is always great to see Priscilla!