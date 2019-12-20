Always in her heart. It has been over 40 years since Elvis Presley passed away, but his ex-wife Priscilla Presley still has him on her mind, especially during the holidays.

“Priscilla has so many fond memories of Elvis around the holidays. He loved Christmas and would go all out with elaborate decorations and over the top presents,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “To this day she still listens to Elvis’ Christmas songs — it never gets old for her. She recently went to London to see the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra perform his Christmas songs. Priscilla was in heaven, she loves the holidays.”

The iconic couple tied the knot in 1967, and they split in 1973. While together, the pair welcomed one daughter, Lisa Marie, in 1968. The businesswoman once recalled just how much she was impacted by her love leaving to tend to his duties as an Army sergeant. “He was my life. That’s all I thought about. I waited for him to call me every night,” Priscilla explained to Closer exclusively.

“[Elvis told me] if he saw a sad face in the papers, that would make him sad. He told me he’d wave to me from the top of the stairs, and I waved back and put a smile on my face. I didn’t think I’d ever see him again in my wildest dreams,” Priscilla continued. However, she did see him again, and the rest is history.

The actress has been quite open about her close bond with the King of Rock and Roll — who was just 42 when he died. “I feel his spirit here. Behind the gates is where he felt most comfortable, where he could just be himself,” she told Today of the pair’s home in Memphis, Graceland. “I can visualize him walking down the stairs. We would go out to the stables every morning and just talk. It was probably one of my favorite times.”

It is great to hear that Elvis is still on Priscilla’s mind — we won’t ever forget him either!

