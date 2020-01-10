Plenty of people got together to celebrate what would have been Elvis Presley‘s 85th birthday, including Priscilla Presley, who had nothing but incredible words to say about her late husband.

“Every year, I am blown away by the amount of people and friends that come here to share this time,” the 74-year-old said on the front lawn of Graceland, according to Daily Memphian. “It’s great memories; his birthday is something that we celebrated when he was here with us, so this is a continuation of that.” While the iconic rocker had a big personality on stage, that wasn’t exactly the case when it came to his special day.

“Elvis was a little shy on his birthday,” Priscilla said. “He loved giving gifts, so when he received gifts, it was uncomfortable for him.” However, the actress did reveal that the singer was all about eating birthday cake, preferably chocolate or vanilla cake with ice cream.

Virgil Apger/Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock

Elvis and Priscilla tied the knot in 1967. They would part ways in 1973, but not before having one daughter, Lisa Marie Presley — whose twin daughters Harper and Finley couldn’t be at the celebration. “She’s upset that [ex-husband] Michael [Lockwood] decided to not let their girls travel to Memphis for Elvis’s birthday celebration,” a source told Closer exclusively.

This isn’t the first time that the businesswoman has opened up about her love — she once touched on just how often she still has the King of Rock and Roll on her mind, especially during the holidays. “Priscilla has so many fond memories of Elvis around the holidays. He loved Christmas and would go all out with elaborate decorations and over the top presents,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly.

“To this day she still listens to Elvis’ Christmas songs — it never gets old for her. She recently went to London to see the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra perform his Christmas songs. Priscilla was in heaven, she loves the holidays,” the source added. Priscilla is also happy when she sees the huge impact the legend still has on fans.

Kobal/Shutterstock

“I’m always so touched by your continued support and loyalty to Elvis,” Priscilla wrote via Instagram on December 4, after wrapping up Elvis, Live on Screen, UK Tour. “Thank you for all your positive comments on how much you enjoyed the concert. When the lights went on at the end of the show and seeing the ‘whole’ arena in a standing ovation, left me with overwhelming emotion.”

We will never forget Elvis!