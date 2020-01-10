While a birthday celebration was held for the late Elvis Presley, as he would have turned 85-years-old this week, his young granddaughters weren’t allowed to be there — and their mom Lisa Marie Presley isn’t happy about it.

“Lisa Marie’s custody battle isn’t moving forward as quickly as she’d like,” a family insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “She’s upset that Michael [Lockwood] decided to not let their girls travel to Memphis for Elvis’s birthday celebration.” The rocker, 51, and her fourth husband, 58, were married from 2006 to 2016. They share two 11-year-old girls — twins Harper and Finley.

”Lisa Marie has accused Michael of some pretty horrendous allegations, so why would he want to play ball with her now?” the source continued. “Not letting the kids travel to Memphis isn’t the end of the world, but it was a chess move on Michael’s part. Lisa is now getting a taste of her own medicine. No one is feeling sorry for her.”

The King of Rock and Roll’s daughter is clearly all about her family, as she works hard to be the best mom she can be. However, sometimes she finds herself asking her late dad for some help. “I wouldn’t say I talk to him … I just remember everything,” she said while on the UK talk show Lorraine. “I can sort of pull out of the files whatever memories I have and stuff like that. And occasionally ask for help. Which was the case with this record. I just felt like a hand come down to me, it felt like that a little bit.”

While Lisa’s little ones may have not been at their grandfather’s birthday party, Priscilla Presley believes they know all about the icon. “I don’t know how much they can understand at 10 years old. I mean, they know, of course, who he is and they love his music,” the girls’ grandmother told Us Weekly. “And they’re in awe when they see how many people come to the vigil and light candles at the [annual] candlelit vigil [at Graceland].”

We truly hope everything works itself out in the Presley family!

