We won’t ever forget him. Elvis Presley passed away in 1977, but his memory continues to live on — and his wife Priscilla Presley is so incredibly thankful for that.

The actress, 74, took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 4, to show her gratitude after wrapping up the Elvis, Live on Screen, UK Tour. “It was a great tour in the UK. I’m always so touched by your continued support and loyalty to Elvis,” Priscilla wrote alongside a photo of the crowd. “Thank you for all your positive comments on how much you enjoyed the concert. When the lights went on at the end of the show and seeing the ‘whole’ arena in a standing ovation, left me with overwhelming emotion.”

People were loving the post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Thank you for preserving the legacy. And the fun chat afterwards,” one person said. “I was there that night and it was amazing … Elvis is one in a million. LEGEND,” another added.

Kobal/Shutterstock

The legendary couple tied the knot in 1967 and had one daughter — Lisa Marie Presley in 1968. “She was so in love with Elvis, so the memories are special, magical in fact,” an insider once exclusively told Closer Weekly. “She was too young, but she has warm feelings about that day. She doesn’t talk about it much, but she wasn’t a huge fan of that dress, she loved the veil and her makeup, but the dress wasn’t as shapely as she would have liked. I don’t think she saved it.”

While the pair split in 1973, Priscilla remained quite close with the entertainer, even founding the Elvis Presley Enterprises. “They were growing apart. She had immense love for Elvis, but things were changing. He knew Priscilla had to spread her wings. They remained friends for the rest of his life,” a source added. The businesswoman even knows her late love would have been all for Hallmark’s recent film Wedding At Graceland.

Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

“She says Elvis would have approved of the movie. She’s still has some input on things [in her company], just not as officially as she did in the past,” the source added.

It is quite clear that Priscilla and Elvis will always have a tight bond.