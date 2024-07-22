Celebrities Who Showed Off Their Home Decor in July 2024 [Photos]

These celebrities have excellent taste when it comes to choosing the perfect decor for their homes! Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb, Ree Drummond and more stars shared glimpses of their houses in photos in July 2024.
Craig Melvin
Craig’s Connecticut home was on full display in this July 10 photo posted on Instagram by his wife, Lindsay Czarniak.
Hoda Kotb
Hoda shared a glimpse of her 4th of July celebration inside of her home with daughters Haley and Hope.
Ree Drummond
Ree showed off her massive closet in her new Oklahoma home, complete with the perfect wallpaper, tons of clothes and blue dressers, on July 8.
Sam Champion
Good Morning America’s Sam Champion has always had a knack for gardening. The meteorologist showed off the plants he has been growing in his rooftop garden at his NYC apartment on July 8.
Kristin Davis
Sex and the City actress Kristin Davis also has a green thumb, sharing this photo with some of her favorite camellias on July 1.
Mika Brzezinski
Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski gave fans a look at her home with Joe Scarborough in a July 3 snapshot.
Cynthia Nixon
And Just Like That’s Cynthia Nixon looked relaxed while sitting on her sofa with her cat in this July 10 photo.
Molly Yeh
Food Network chef Molly Yeh has the dreamiest kitchen in her farmhouse, and this colorful July 18 snapshot is proof!
Witney Carson
Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson moved from Utah to Florida recently, and she did an excellent job of decorating their home.
Lindsay Arnold
DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick‘s dreamy Utah bedroom will give you some major decorating inspiration! She shared this photo on July 21.