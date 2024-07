1992

George cut his hair a little bit shorter in the years after appearing on Roseanne. In 1994, he made his first appearance as Dr. Doug Ross on ER. Years after his performance on the series, the Kennedy Center honoree revealed that he was still close to his ER costars.

“They’re really good friends,” he said during an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show in October 2022. “And so, I feel that [show] was a job of a lifetime. And it changed my career.”