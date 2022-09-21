Joan Collins Loves Spending Time on the Beach in France! See Her Stunning Bikini Photos

Soap opera legend Joan Collins enjoys yacht trips and pool days with her husband, Percy Gibson. The Dynasty actress first captivated audiences on the hit program in 1981 and nothing has changed years later. She’s still a bombshell with an incredible sense of style, especially when it comes to her bikini looks.

In August 2022, Joan blew fans away by posting photos from her lavish pool day in the South of France with her hubby. She rocked a blue two-piece bikini while soaking up the sun. The Emmy nominee owns a home in St-Tropez, France, with a huge pool.

“Of all the places I’ve lived in the world, St-Tropez definitely stands out,” she said, per her official website. “I love the light, the people, the market, the port and the beaches. It has a unique atmosphere, a joie de vivre, particularly in the summer months, that is infectious.”

She continued, “I’ve had a house there for 25 years and regularly spend three or four months there annually. The town is constantly changing — there are always new restaurants, clubs and shops to explore. I’ve written parts of most of my books there and my latest novel is set in the area. It is a great place to be creative.”

From the looks of the pictures on her Instagram account, Joan is living it up in her gorgeous beachfront mansion. Through her incredible 70-year career, the Hollywood icon has maintained her stunning looks and shared some of her biggest beauty secrets.

“When cleansing in the morning I use my day cream and at night I always thoroughly cleanse to make sure I get every last scrap of makeup off,” the American Horror Story actress told Saga Magazine in March 2019. “I follow this by using a balancing toner and then apply a really good night cream. I always apply foundation before going outside to protect my skin and I keep my face out of the sun, plus of course, I use an SPF.”

The English actress has long had an interest in makeup and skincare. She started her own beauty brand called Timeless Beauty in 2014.

“My love of makeup started at a very young age when I would watch my mother and many aunts, who were all very glamorous, apply their makeup,” she continued. “I always wanted to try it myself. The first piece of makeup I owned was mascara.”

