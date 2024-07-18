Joan Collins Stuns in New Swimsuit Video at Age 91

Joan Collins is spreading her joy to fans all over the globe with her latest swimsuit-clad Instagram video.

The Dynasty alum showed off her dance moves to Pharrell’s “Happy” while swimming in a pool in the Tuesday, July 16, video. She was joined by her husband, Percy Gibson, and director Paul Robinson in the clip, writing, #ahubby and @paulrob44 are great dancers. Me…not so much. But we’re all #happy !!”

Joan, 91, wore a white bathing suit with a white visor and sunglasses during the pool day. She waved her hands in the air and swayed from side to side in the water. Percy, 59, sang and danced along by his wife’s side.

Fans of the Golden Globe winner know that she loves to travel and spend time in the water whenever she gets the chance.

Joan Collins/Instagram

Last August, Joan blew fans away with her age-defying looks while vacationing with pal Elizabeth Hurley in St-Tropez, France. Percy also joined them for the trip, and carried his wife’s bags as they visited some shops. The pair own a home in the coastal city, which they stay out regularly.

“Of all the places I’ve lived in the world, St-Tropez definitely stands out,” Joan once said, per her website. “I love the light, the people, the market, the port and the beaches. It has a unique atmosphere, a joie de vivre, particularly in the summer months, that is infectious.”

“I’ve had a house there for 25 years and regularly spend three or four months there annually,” she added of the destination. “The town is constantly changing — there are always new restaurants, clubs and shops to explore. I’ve written parts of most of my books there and my latest novel is set in the area. It is a great place to be creative.”

As for the secret to her stunning glow, Joan shared that she has not had any work done.

“I’ve had nothing done. I couldn’t do all that,” she told The Guardian in September 2023. “First of all, I’m needle-phobic. It was my mother who told me to moisturize and use night cream. I told my two girls and both of them have fabulous skin. And stay out of the sun.”

That’s not the first time Joan dished on protecting her skin from the sun and some other beauty secrets.

“I have always worn sun protection, and have kept my face away from harmful rays since I was 20,” she told Daily Mail in March 2014. “You should see me when I wake up in the morning: my face is so white, it’s like a sheet.”

Joan also revealed that she nailed her makeup routine down to only a half hour “for a full face with lashes.”

“Makeup has come on hugely,” she told the outlet. “When I was growing up there wasn’t much make-up and there were no tricks. It was quite harsh, really. What the Hollywood stars relied upon was fantastic lighting.”