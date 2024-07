1980s

Phoebe ventured into the acting world as a teen in 1982, snagging a role in Paradise. That same year, starred in Fast Times at Ridgemont High, making headlines with her famous bikini scene. Her costar Jennifer Jason Leigh opened up about how she consulted Phoebe for advice early on in their careers.

“I remember I asked you about nudity, because I was really nervous about doing it. I had done some, but not a lot, and you were like, ‘Eh, it’s not that big a deal,’” Jennifer told Interview Magazine in September 2018.