‘Step by Step’ Stars Suzanne Somers and Patrick Duffy Want a Reboot — See the Cast Then and Now!

Remember the hit ’90s sitcom Step by Step? You must — partly because of its catchy theme song! For seven seasons, from 1991 to 1998, Suzanne Somers and Patrick Duffy starred as two single parents with three children each who married and raised their blended family together.

Essentially, it was an updated version of The Brady Bunch — and it was a fan favorite in ABC’s TGIF block until it moved to CBS for its final season.

The show began with Carol Foster (Suzanne) and Frank Lambert (Patrick) meeting while on vacation in Jamaica and tying the knot after a whirlwind romance. When they returned home to the fictional town of Port Washington, Wisconsin, Carol and Frank moved their six kids in together and, of course, hilarity ensued. The Foster-Lambert children were played by Staci Keanan (Dana Foster), Angela Watson (Karen Foster), Christopher Castile (Mark Foster), Brandon Call (J.T. Lambert), Christine Lakin (Al Lambert) and Josh Byrne (Brendan Lambert).

So, since Step by Step was such a beloved ’90s series, would the cast ever consider doing a reboot? Interestingly, Patrick once revealed he’d be thrilled to get the Foster-Lambert family back together on the small screen again!

“We all were a very close and loving family off-camera, and if the idea and the script was correct, I’m sure — speaking for myself and Suzanne because we’ve discussed it — we would be more than happy to resurrect the Lambert family,” he told E! News. “We as a cast get approached about the possibility [of a revival]. Suzanne and I would love the opportunity to work together again. If scripts and circumstances were appropriate, I’m sure something would happen.”

Just that summer, rumor had it that a reboot was seriously being considered — so it’s good to know the cast would be interested should that come to fruition. For now, we’ll just keep our fingers crossed for one of our favorite TV families!

Check out the gallery to see the Step by Step cast then and now!