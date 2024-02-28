Attention Dallas fans! If you’re going to be in the Los Angeles area on Friday, March 1, or Saturday, March 2, you’re not going to want to miss the biggest reunion of Dallas actors in the show’s history. In addition to cast mainstays Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray, Steve Kanaly and Charlene Tilton, this once-in-a-lifetime reunion will welcome Priscilla Presley, who played Bobby Ewing’s love interest Jenna Wade, and rarely appears at such gatherings.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everybody,” Christopher Atkins, who played Sue Ellen’s young lover, Peter Richards, during the 1983-84 season, tells Closer. “It’s one of the projects, like Blue Lagoon, that constantly comes up for me. Even though I was only on the show for a year, they all made me feel like such a part of the family.”

Additional alum of the 1978-91 primetime soap who will be in attendance at The Hollywood Show event taking place at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel include Joan Van Ark, Sheree J. Wilson, Leigh McCloskey, Jenilee Harrison, Cathy Podewell and Jack Scalia. The former child actors who played the roles of John Ross and Christopher Ewing will also take part, as well as the actresses who played the glamorous Ewing Oil secretaries, fan favorite Fern Fitzgerald, remembered as J.R.’s ruthless business rival Marilee Stone, and actors from TNT’s Dallas 2012-14 reboot.

“I don’t think I’ve seen Priscilla since the show,” adds Christopher. “But I did make some lasting friends, including Charlene and Linda. And Patrick has always been such a fun, happy guy — always laughing. So I’m really looking forward to the reunion. Dallas was a big deal in my career and I’m so grateful to be part of this.”

For more information on the Hollywood Show event, including autograph and photo opportunities with actors from Dallas and other iconic movies and TV shows, visit HollywoodShow.com.