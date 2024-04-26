Dallas Alum Christopher Atkins on Unforgettable Linda Gray Kiss

Christopher Atkins was just 18 when he costarred with Brooke Shields in The Blue Lagoon, a teenage coming-of-age movie, in 1980. “That turned out to be more than a movie. It was a life experience for me,” Christopher tells Closer exclusively. “We all lived in tents on the island, except they built an actual structure for Brooke!” The hit film opened up a lot of doors for the actor, who received a Golden Globe nomination for his role. Before long, he was drinking beers with Paul Newman, taming lions and kissing Linda Gray on Dallas.

Christopher, 63, relishes his quieter life today. In between fishing expeditions and whittling, this proud grandpa is working on a screenplay that has a role in it he’d like to play. “People think I’m crazy for still being a dreamer,” he says. “I say, ‘Well, yes I am.’ I still have a few boxes to check off.”

What did you want to be as a kid?

“I had three knee operations in high school that took me out of baseball, which was my dream. It destroyed me. I never in a million years thought I’d go into show business. But destiny’s got a plan for you, and that’s just the way it is.”

You beat out 4,000 other hopefuls to win the role in ‘The Blue Lagoon.’ Why do you think they chose you?

“I wish I could tell you. I was lean and muscled out. And I know the director was looking for a ‘Greek Adonis,’ which is why they curled my hair.”

Was there ever talk of a sequel?

“Fifty percent of the population thinks our characters died at the end, and the other thinks we survived. They did write different screenplay versions of Blue Lagoon 2 for us — one with us separated by our families before escaping back to the island — but it just sort of drifted away.”

In 1982, you and Brooke were invited to take part in the historic ‘Night of 100 Stars’ TV special. What was that like?

“Oh my God. That will never happen again. Brooke and I did a whole song and dance number with Diane Keaton and Warren Beatty. And then there was one wonderful moment when Paul Newman had a case of beer sitting out on the windowsill of Radio City Music Hall, and I’m sitting there with Newman, Princess Grace, Richard Chamberlain and Gene Kelly all having a beer and watching the rehearsals on a monitor.”

Do you keep in touch with Brooke or Kristy McNichol, your costar in 1982’s ‘The Pirate Movie’?

“I adore both of them, but I talk to Kristy more than Brooke. She’s a super busy girl.”

You also appeared on ‘Circus of the Stars.’ What was your stunt?

“In the history of the show, I was the only one to ever put his head into a lion’s mouth. The trainer told me that when I put my head in, I had to say ‘good boy’ down his throat. The sound guy asked me to stop saying ‘good boy.’ I told him I’d try it if he did it first.”

Of course, a lot of people remember your time on ‘Dallas’ playing Sue Ellen’s much younger boyfriend. What was the response to the relationship?

“I remember this older woman in the Bahamas came up to me with a scowl, wagged her finger in my face and said, ‘She’s too old for you!'”

Do you remember your first on screen kiss with Linda Gray?

“It was out on this dock, and all of the cast was standing on a hill watching, which was really weird. After we kissed, Linda asked, ‘How was that?’ Then, all of a sudden, my lips went completely numb. She had put that dentist numbing gel on her lips! Everybody watching busted a gut. I ended up trying the same thing on Priscilla Presley off-camera, but she got p—ed off.”

You recently reunited with Linda on ‘Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas.’

“I love Linda so much I would have paid to do that. There are Dallas fans that I’m sure enjoyed thinking that our characters, Sue Ellen and Peter, got married.”

What are you working on now?

“I’m hoping to make this screenplay I cowrote called Lucky Valentine, which is a family film that combines two gigantic sports, cricket and baseball, into a film.”

What are you most proud of?

“Probably my kids [son Grant, 38, and daughter Brittney, 36]. I kind of ducked out of show business after I had kids. But I do remember being on a flight from LA to New York and Lucille Ball took my son when he was just a little baby and walked him back and forth down the aisle.”

And now you’re a grandpa, too!

“Yes. I’ve loved being a dad, and now I’m a grandpa to a 10-year-old and a couple of 5-year olds. It’s wonderful watching my kids be parents, and I’m very, very proud.”

What else do you do for fun?

“I love being out on the water, and I fish just about every day. I also love getting my hands dirty. I’ll replace the brakes in my car. My girlfriend had a bunch of trees cut down, so I have all this wood I’ve been turning into candlesticks. I’m thinking of putting some of my carvings online to sell.”

Do you do anything special to stay healthy?

“I’ve always been an athlete, so I’m constantly outdoors. I do eat good food. But I’m facing some challenges. I’ve got three screws in one shoulder, plates and an artificial disc in my back. Next, I’m having a total shoulder replacement. I’m getting all new parts!”

What part does spirituality play in your life today?

“In a very, very big way, the secret to life is at the car wash. When you drive up to your car wash, there’s always a big sign that says, ‘Put car in neutral, take hands off wheel.’ And that’s it. When I can get out of my own way, the world opens up to me. I don’t have to have all the money in the world or the fanciest cars. But if I have a smile on my face, two great kids and friends, there’s something to be said for that. I missed so much beauty in life being so caught up in ‘the stuff.'”